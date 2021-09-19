Barcelona have the right to extend Ansu Fati’s contract even if they cannot strike a deal.

The 18-year-old is set to receive new terms, viewed as a key part of the club’s future and taking Lionel Messi‘s number 10 in recent weeks.

Fati is currently set to be out of contract next summer, but Barcelona are already in talks with his agent, Jorge Mendes, over a new contract.

As mentioned by Sport, contract talks are on track and no hiccups are expected.

Mendes is clear that Barcelona is the best place for Fati to continue his development, and the superagent is understanding of the club’s financial troubles.

It’s thought Fati’s deal will include a pay rise, but not a huge one, instead including variables that reward him significantly for achieved objectives.

But there is a failsafe in place for the Blaugrana.

When Fati was given his latest contract, there was a two-year extension option inserted.

That means Barca can activate the option unilaterally and lock Fati in place with a payment of €55,000.

Though, it is important to note that Barcelona don’t particularly want to do that, preferring to give Fati a new contract and a pay increase, and those talks are on track.