Bale’s latest injury blow, Hazard fitness concerns and Gaya misses Real Madrid clash

Bale sidelined for two months

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale could miss up to two months of action through injury.

He underwent tests after missing last weekend’s win over Celta Vigo, with reports from Diario Sport claiming he will now miss around two months due to a muscular problem.

Ancelotti admits Hazard fitness issues

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has admitted Eden Hazard still struggles to play two successive games.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed one of his most consistent runs of fitness in the opening weeks of 2021/22, with three starts in Los Blancos first four league games but his fitness concerns remain.

Gaya misses Real Madrid clash

Valencia club captain Jose Luis Gaya will not face Real Madrid in their vital La Liga showdown tonight.

Jose Bordalas has made the choice not to risk the Spanish international against Los Blancos with stepping in at left back against Carlo Ancelotti’s visitors.

