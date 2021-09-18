WATCH: Falcao scores on Rayo Vallecano debut in 3-0 Getafe win

Radamel Falcao enjoyed a dream Rayo Vallecano debut with a goal off the bench in their 3-0 La Liga win over rivals Getafe.

The Colombian international has caused a wave of excitement in Vallecas following his free transfer arrival at the club earlier this month.

After being presented in front of 2000 fans at the Estadio Campo de Futbol de Vallecas on Thursday, boss Andoni Iraola opted to name him on the bench for their derby tie with Getafe.

Rayo continued their impressive recent form in the opening stages with Oscar Trejo’s first half penalty putting them 1-0 up before the break.

Oscar Trejo makes no mistake from the penalty spot 👏 Rayo Vallecano's positive start to life back in LaLiga continues 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/7qXLMy4MQ3 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2021

Iraola turned to Falcao with 20 minutes to go as the expectant home fans welcomed him with a typically passionate response.

Radamel Falcao makes his debut for Vallecano! 👀 Can he come up with a goal to make sure of the three points for the hosts at Vallecas? 🔴⚪ pic.twitter.com/aqMYnYuxfF — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2021

Pathe Ciss nodded home Unai Lopez’s cross to put the hosts 2-0 in front before Falcao stole the show with a late third.

Ciss’ pass released him in space inside the box and El Tigre showed he has lost none of his predatory instinct to fire past David Soria.

FALCAO!!! 🔥 An absolutely lethal finish for a Rayo Vallecano debut goal from the Colombian superstar 💥 pic.twitter.com/jAMGldZiBA — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2021

Falcao could make his first Rayo start in midweek action as Andoni heads north on Tuesday to face former club Athletic Bilbao.

