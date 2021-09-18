Valencia boss Jose Bordalas has sent a warning to Real Madrid ahead of tomorrow night’s clash at Mestalla.

Los Che and Real Madrid are two of only three teams to pick up as many as 10 points in their opening four games, and they do battle tomorrow night at Mestalla.

In years gone by, the fixture has been a less attractive one given Valencia’s struggles on and off the pitch.

But they have enjoyed a fine start to this season, adapting quickly to Bordalas’ direct style, and their fine start has set up a mouth-watering clash, especially with Real Madrid have also starting strongly.

Real Madrid remain very much favourites, especially with Valencia yet to beat one of the bigger teams in the division on the back of a kind fixture list to start the season.

But fear is not a word that pops up in Bordalas’ dictionary, and he was keen to remind Real Madrid of that ahead of Sunday’s clash.

“We absolutely aren’t scared of anyone,” he said in his pre-match press conference. “I never have been. Respect, yes, obviously, not only for them (Real Madrid) but everyone.

“We don’t want to have fear because we do what we like most, it’s an incredible profession and with all the incredible fans

“We know what kind of team Madrid are, but we have confidence and we are prepared.

“The boys look good, very excited.

“We know the difficulties that they bring and it’s a maximum when you play Real Madrid, and they try to be the best, winning titles, but we have confidence, the team has prepared for the game and you have to trust the boys.

“I have no doubts that we are going to have a good game.”