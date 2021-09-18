Real Madrid unchanged for Valencia trip

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has named an unchanged matchday squad for their key La Liga trip to Valencia tomorrow night.

Los Blancos have kept the same 22 players on the playing roster for the second successive game following impressive wins over Celta Vigo and Inter Milan in the last seven days.

The Italian coach is without a string of first team players for the clash with Los Che with French international Ferland Mendy out of action for another three to four weeks.

Fellow defender Marcelo is still out of action alongside Gareth Bale and Toni Kroos as Ancelotti looks to defend their unbeaten start to the season.

Ancelotti made two starting changes for the 1-0 win away at the San Siro and he is expected to keep further alterations to a minimum at the Estadio Mestalla.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V VALENCIA

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Alaba; Casemiro, Modric, Camavinga; Vazquez, Benzema, Vinicius