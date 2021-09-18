Real Madrid appear to have very little chance of signing Paul Pogba next summer.

Pogba is out of contract with Manchester United next summer and he is yet to agree a new deal.

With that in mind, Real Madrid have been linked with a move for the midfielder having been linked on and off with Pogba over a number of years.

But it seems any possibility of Los Blancos making a move is unlikely, with Pogba’s agent Mino Raiola providing an update on his client’s future.

And it seems if Pogba is to leave United, which is by no means certain given the Old Trafford club are keen to offer a new deal, then a return to Juventus would be most likely.

“Pogba’s contract will expire this year. We will speak with Manchester United and we will see,” he told RAi via Sport.

“I’m sure that Turin remains in his heart and he cares a lot about these things.

“The possibility that he returns to Juventus is there, but it also depends on Juve.”

Pogba has been with United since 2016 when he returned from Juventus on a deal worth around £89million.

A return to Juventus could now be on the cards, and the Serie A giants can agree a pre-contract agreement as early as January if no new contract is agreed before then.