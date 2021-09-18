Real Madrid have reportedly decided to avoid speaking about Kylian Mbappe between now and January.

Los Blancos are keen to land Mbappe on a free transfer next summer and they are able to agree a pre-contract agreement ahead of the summer from January.

The La Liga giants remain confident of getting their man despite failing with late bids during the summer transfer window, especially with Mbappe still rejecting any contract advances from PSG.

But according to El Chiringuito, who tend to have an inside track on Real Madrid these days, say that Los Blancos are no longer speaking about Mbappe during the months leading up to January.

It’s reported that Real Madrid have made it clear they don’t want Mbappe talked about anywhere around their facilities.

The report claims Los Blancos are determined to maintain focus on the current season, and so they don’t want discussions about the Frenchman before January, when they will be able to agree a deal as things stand.