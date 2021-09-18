Radamel Falcao has taken a bizarre number following his move to Rayo Vallecano, but there is a toughing reason.

The former Chelsea and Manchester United striker joined Rayo just after the end of the transfer window on a free transfer after cancelling his contract at Galatasaray.

Following his arrival, Falcao was introduced to supporters on Thursday evening with the hope he can make his debut today, against Getafe.

And the headline from the presentation was Falcao’s decision to take the number three, a number usually associated with defenders rather than forwards.

But there is a reason behind the decision, and a toughing one, too.

Falcao has said the decision was due to his father, who passed away around two years ago.

The Colombian said at his presentation: “I want to thank Fran García, number 3 was available.

“For my father it had a lot of meaning, he transmitted to me the passion for this sport, he played with that number, it is the one he liked the most and what better than to play with number 3.”

Falcao links up with Rayo after two years at Galatasary, scoring 19 times in 34 games.

He should prove a useful asset for the Vallecas side, even at age 35, and Rayo have already made a good start to their first season back in La Liga, picking up four points from their first four games.