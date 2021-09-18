Paul Pogba to Real Madrid unlikely as Barcelona handed Ansu Fati boost

Here are your Spanish football headlines for September 18.

Pogba unlikely for Real Madrid

Paul Pogba’s future remains uncertain with no contract agreed with Manchester United just yet.

There have been some links between Real Madrid and Pogba, but the midfielder’s agent Mino Raiola has hinted a return to Juventus would be more likely than a move elsewhere.

“Turin remains in his heart, the possibility is there,” said Raiola, as cited by Diario AS.

Fati return date

Ansu Fati is set to return after more than 300 days out injured with a knee injury.

According to Sport, Fati has been set a target return date of September 26, when Barcelona face Levante.

That will be a huge boost for Barca, and indeed Ronald Koeman, who has seen his attacking options limited.

Celta slip-up again

Celta Vigo were defeated again on Friday night by Cadiz to continue their poor start to the season.

The Galician side were highly fancied ahead of this campaign following a fine finish to last season.

But they have now picked up just one point in five games. Cadiz, meanwhile, have five points from as many games.