Details of Lionel Messi’s new PSG contract have emerged via French media.

Messi reluctantly left Barcelona after 21 years earlier this summer after his contract was allowed to expire.

The Argentine superstar did agree a new contract with Barcelona, but it didn’t pan out due to the Blaugrana’s financial issues, and indeed their decision not to take La Liga’s CVC offer.

Since then, Messi has left Barca and joined French giants Paris Saint-Germain, a club who were able to offer the veteran forward a bumper contract.

And according to L’Equipe via Diario AS, Messi is set to earn €110million net if he completes three years at the Ligue 1 club.

Messi currently has a two-year deal but with the option of a third year.

According to the report, Messi’s deal includes €30million worth of earnings in his first year with €40million due in year two and year three, if the 34-year-old does stick around.