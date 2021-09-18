Images have been leaked potentially giving a sneak peak at Barcelona’s next home shirt.

We are still very early in the season, and it was only a matter of weeks ago that we were introduced to the current Barcelona shirt.

It was a slightly controversial one, too, the loud design splitting opinion among supporters, while we also got see the alternative home shirt that Barcelona are wearing in Europe this season.

But we are already seeing leaks of next season’s shirts, with Mundo Deportivo claiming they have already been designed by Nike.

The outlet have exclusively released images, claiming they are next season’s shirt.

As you can see above, the design is an interesting nod to the 2003 shirt with navy sleeves, though it also has a navy strip, along with the usual red and blue.

The shorts and socks are also navy, and it must be said that it’s a rather attractive design, much nicer than the current one.