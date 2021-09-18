Juventus eye Luka Jovic loan move

Serie A giants Juventus could make a loan move for Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic in January.

The Serbian international has struggled to make a consistent impact in the Spanish capital following his high profile €60m move from Eintracht Frankfurt back in 2019.

The 23-year-old spent the second half of last season back on loan at Eintracht and Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti does not appear to have a place for him as it stands.

Juventus are on the hunt for a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo, and according to reports from Calciomercato.it, they are considering an offer for Jovic to ease their attacking worries.

The Turin superpower are rumoured to be willing to make a six month loan bid a the start of 2022 with an optional purchase option included in the deal.

However, Real Madrid may look to push for either a permanent transfer or a mandatory sale clause as part of the negotiations.