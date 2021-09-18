Diego Simeone furious with Joao Felix red card against Athletic Bilbao

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone was left furious at full time in their 0-0 La Liga draw at Athletic Bilbao.

Los Rojiblancos maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a point in the Basque Country but the defending champions struggled to gain a foothold at the Estadio San Mames.

Simeone’s side failed to make a telling impact in attack and their task was made even harder by Joao Felix’s sending off with ten minutes to go.

It finished 0-0 at the Wanda Metropolitano with the game's big story being a sending off for Joao Felix 👀 Two yellow cards in a matter of seconds for the Portuguese player 🟥 pic.twitter.com/1MLfihAzeA — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 18, 2021

The Portuguese star was cautioned for an elbow on Unai Vencedor before his arguing with referee Gil Manzanno resulted in a second booking and an early bath for the 21-year-old.

However, Simeone felt the decision was unjustified, and claimed Felix’s reputation was the reason for his dismissal.

“There were many yellow cards in the game but you have to look at the sensitivity of these moments”, as per reports from Marca.

“I don’t think they were all deserved yellow cards.

“As for Felix, if that gesture is made by someone else, he will probably not be expelled.

“Gil Manzano told me at full time I should not tell him to be calm when he already was.

“He’s a great referee and has very good performances. But his sensitivity depends on the day and that generates different sensations.”

Felix will now serve a mandatory one game league ban with Atletico unlikely to appeal against Manzano’s decision to send him off.

He will miss their midweek trip to neighbours Getafe but he will return to the squad for next weekend’s clash away at Alaves.

Images via Getty Images