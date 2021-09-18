Dani Alves linked with Flamengo switch

Former Barcelona and Sevilla defender Dani Alves is expected to join Brazilian club Flamengo on a free transfer.

Alves returned to his native country in 2019 following his release from Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

He opted to join Sao Paulo on a two and a half year deal but the club confirmed he departed as a free agent earlier this month despite his contract running on until December 2022.

Alves’ next move has been the source of major transfer speculation in recent weeks with strong links over a possible return to Europe.

However, according to transfer expert Ekrem Konur, Flamengo have already tabled an offer to the 38-year-old, and he is expected to complete a move next week.

Alves is fondly remembered by both Sevilla and Barcelona fans after an incredible successful stint in Spanish football between 2002 and 2016.

He won two UEFA Cups with Sevilla before joining Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in 2008 and going on to win six La Liga titles and three Champions Leagues.