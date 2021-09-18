Barcelona have been linked with a surprise move for Manchester City star Raheem Sterling.

Sterling has been tipped to make a move away from Manchester City due to reduced opportunities at the Etihad Stadium, starting just one Premier League game so far this season.

The 26-year-old could also find himself in a difficult situation in terms of his contract next summer.

Sterling is under contract until 2026 as things stand, but City could sell him if they don’t want to extend his contract next summer.

According to Sport via Diario AS, Sterling is interesting Barcelona ahead of January, though it is unclear quite how they will afford him.

Barca remain in the midst of a financial crisis and they are unable to spend large amount of money as they continue their attempts to reduce wages at the club.

Sterling is valued at €90million by Transfermarkt, and even at a reduced price, that would seem far too much for Barcelona to pay in the current climate.