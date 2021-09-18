Barcelona starlet Ansu Fati finally knows his scheduled return date following a long battle with injury.

The 18-year-old burst onto the scene with Barcelona and Spain, looking like one of the brightest stars of the next footballing generation.

But a serious injury to his knee last November saw him ruled out long-term, the forward requiring surgery to repair a Mensical Laceration.

He has since missed 47 games, but he is now closing in on a return to action and he has finally been given a return date.

Fati is set to remain out for Barca’s next two games, against Granada and Cadiz, but it’s hoped he will return against Levante on September 26, according to ESport3 via Sport.

The 18-year-old is being introduced ‘little by little’ into team training with the hope he can resume full training and return to play some part by the time the Levante clash comes around in just over a week’s time.

His return couldn’t be any better timed, either, with Martin Braithwaite recently ruled out for a number of months, further limiting the forward options Ronald Koeman has at his disposal.