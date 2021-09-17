Sergi Roberto set to confirm Barcelona extension

Barcelona defender Sergi Roberto will sign a new contract extension at the club next week.

The Spanish international was linked with a potential summer exit from the Camp Nou with his current deal set to expire at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

However, after agreeing a wage reduction, alongside other first team stars this summer, Roberto now looks ready to commit his long term future to La Blaugrana.

According to reports from Marca, official confirmation of the renewal will now be confirmed in the coming days, with the likelihood of a deal until 2023, plus a 12 month extension clause.

Roberto has consistently remained as a squad player since his first team emergence in 2015 but Ronald Koeman utilised him less than any previous manager in 2020/21.

A new deal for Roberto is unlikely to be the last piece of extension news from Barcelona before the end of 2021 with teenage duo Ansu Fati and Pedri also in line for talks.