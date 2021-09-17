Sergi Roberto is said to be hoping to return to his natural position sooner rather than later.

Roberto is a very useful asset for Barcelona due to, not only his high quality, but his versatility.

And due to the absence of Pedri through holidays earlier this season, he has often been deployed as part of the midfield three.

In fact, Roberto’s three La Liga appearances have all come in that position, and it doesn’t look as though a return to right-back is due any time soon.

Pedri has suffered an injury setback that could see him miss at least a couple of weeks, and during that time, Roberto is likely to play in the midfield.

The 29-year-old is happy to fill in, but according to Sport, he is hoping to return to his favoured position sooner rather than later.

It is needs must for the time being, however, and in the long-term, Ronaldo Koeman would certainly prefer to have Pedri back in the midfield, allowing Roberto to play in his best position.