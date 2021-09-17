Ronald Koeman sacking rumours resurface following Bayern Munich defeat

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman faces a fresh set of questions over his future after their 3-0 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich.

La Blaugrana were second best on the night against the Bavarians, in midweek action, as goals from Thomas Muller and Robert Lewandowski did the damage at the Camp Nou.

Koeman claimed his team were still a few years behind their rivals in terms of their development and his comments appear to have irked certain key figures within the club’s hierarchy.

According to reports from TV3, via Diario AS, several board members have now called for the Dutchman to be immediately sacked on the back of the loss.

Club president Joan Laporta has consistently offered his ongoing support to Koeman in recent weeks after confirming he would remain in charge over the summer.

However, an extension to his current deal, which expires in 2022, is likely to be dependent on a minimum of one major trophy success this season.