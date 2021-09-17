Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy remains sidelined for a month

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy will miss another month of action due to injury.

The French international is yet to feature for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season as he aims to battle back to fitness following a calf injury.

The problem has plagued the Los Blancos left back since the end of 2020/21 with his summer rehabilitation hitting a series of roadblocks.

Mendy returned to light training earlier this month with Ancelotti confident he could feature in last weekend’s 5-2 win over Celta Vigo.

However, a resulting muscle injury sidelined him against the Galicians, and according to reports from Marca, he is out for three to four weeks.

During that period, Real Madrid face games against Valencia, Real Mallorca, Villarreal, Sheriff Tiraspol and Espanyol, prior to his potential return after October international break.

Ancelotti has opted for David Alaba at left back for the bulk of his matches so far this season, with Miguel Gutierrez starting once, and Marcelo still out injured.