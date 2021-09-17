Kylian Mbappe told a PSG teammate he was staying at the French club two weeks before the end of the transfer window.

Real Madrid‘s late bids for Mbappe stole plenty of headlines late in the transfer window.

Los Blancos made some late moves in a bid to land Mbappe a year early ahead of the striker becoming a free agent next summer.

But PSG remained resistant, keeping hold of their French frontman in the hope they can convince him to pen a new deal between now and next summer.

And it seems that confidence from the PSG club rubbed off a little on Mbappe, who made it clear two weeks before the window closed that he was staying put.

Teammate Ander Herrera said, as cited by Mundo Deportivo: “I had an intuition that he was going to stay. What we were always told by the club is that Mbappe stays.

“I asked him two weeks before the window closed and he told me ‘I’m here, I’m here.'”

While that news is a little surprising, it is worth keeping in mind that those Mbappe comments would have come before the late efforts from Real Madrid.

It’s unclear whether the striker had a little more doubt over his future given he will have been well aware of those late Los Blancos offers.