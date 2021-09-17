Karim Benzema trains alone ahead of Valencia clash

Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema is a possible injury doubt for their weekend La Liga trip to Valencia.

The French international has picked up where he left off from 2020/21, in the opening weeks of this season, with five league goals already to his name.

However, according to reports from Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo, he trained alone at Valdebebas today, in Los Blancos final training session before travelling to the Estadio Mestalla.

Benzema did later step out on to the grass to take part in some light ball work but Carlo Ancelotti will now wait until the last minute to make a decision on his match fitness.

Ancelotti is currently battling against a injury crisis within his first team with Ferland Mendy now ruled out for a further three weeks alongside Toni Kroos and Gareth Bale.

POSSIBLE REAL MADRID STARTING XI V VALENCIA

Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Nacho, Alaba; Casemiro, Modric, Valverde; Vinicius, Benzema, Asensio