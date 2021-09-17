Real Madrid are said to have checked on the availability of David Luiz during the summer.

Luiz became a free agent over the summer after leaving Arsenal at the end of his contract, and is said to have become a surprise target of Carlo Ancelotti‘s.

The pair worked together briefly at Chelsea, and concerned by the departures of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos, Ancelotti is said to have personally called Luiz to see if he could lend his experience to Los Blancos.

That’s according to Brazilian outfit Globo via Diario AS, who add that Luiz also had offers from Everton, West Ham, Benfica, Lazio, Marseille and Lille.

But in the end, Luiz decided it was time to return home to Brazil, joining Flamengo, while Ancelotti ended up with sufficient options between David Alaba, Eder Militao, Nacho Fernandez and Jesus Vallejo.

The situation might just have turned out for the best, too, with Luiz unlikely to have got regular game time with Los Blancos.