Barcelona are on track to tie up a new deal for star striker Ansu Fati.

The 18-year-old has been out with injury since last November with injury, but he is now nearing a return to action.

And a new contract appears to be in order, Barcelona keen to keep Fati around long-term.

The Spain international’s contract is set to expire next season, though Barcelona are understood to have the option of triggering an extension.

But given Fati is now one of the biggest hopes for the future, taking Lionel Messi‘s number 10 recently, Barca want to reward him with a long-term deal.

According to recent reports, that new deal may not be as big as it might have been in terms of upfront payments due to Barca’s financial crisis, but it is expected to include variables that will reward Fati sufficiently for any success.

And according to Marca, talks are progressing nicely, with superagent Jorge Mendes already meeting with Barca.

Another meeting is expected to take place in the next week or so to continue talks, and there are not expected to be any hiccups in the deal at this point.