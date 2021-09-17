Here are your Spanish football headlines for Friday, September 17.

Aguero return date

Sergio Aguero is set to rejoin Barcelona training in a month’s time.

The Argentine was quickly ruled out for 10 weeks with a calf injury following his free arrival from Manchester City.

He has been out since, but he is set to rejoin team training in mid-October, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Dembélé talks

Barcelona have finally managed to agree a date for a meeting with Ousmane Dembélé’s representatives.

According to Mundo Deportivo, a meeting has been set for next week with Barca hoping to agree an extended contract with reduced terms.

Few hiccups are expected in the talks with Dembélé keen to extend his contract beyond next summer.

Europa League fortunes

Real Betis were victorious in the Europa League on Thursday night, overcoming a two-goal deficit to beat Celtic 4-3 at home.

That made it back-to-back wins in all competitions for Betis, while Real Sociedad picked up a point on the road against PSV.

La Real managed to come back from 1-0 down to lead 2-1 but later conceded an equaliser following goals from Adnan Januzaj and Alexander Isak.