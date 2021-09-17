Barcelona La Liga

Barcelona linked with Arsenal teen star Charlie Patino

Barcelona could make a shock swoop for Arsenal teenage starlet Charlie Patino in 2022.

Patino has emerged as one of the brightest prospects within the Gunners underage set up in the last two season alongside caps for England from U15 to U17 level.

Despite not turning 18 until next month, Patino has already featured regularly for the club’s U23 side, and Mikel Arteta is expected to promote him to the first team in the coming months.

Mikel Arteta

According to reports from the Daily Mirror, Arteta is aware of the growth in transfer interest in the 17-year-old, and Barcelona fan Patino could be tempted by a move to the Camp Nou.

However, despite the speculation over his future, Arteta is confident the Premier League giants can keep hold of Patino.

Arteta and the Arsenal board will sit down to contract talks after his 18th birthday with an 18-month contract already tabled for him.

Patino could make his senior debut in next week’s EFL Cup clash with AFC Wimbledon as Aretea loos to fast track his development.

Images via Twitter

Posted by

Tags Arsenal Charlie Patino Mikel Arteta Premier League

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.