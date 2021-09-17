Barcelona are closing in on a new deal for winger Ousmane Dembélé.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move away over the summer, or at least when Barca were stilly trying to find ways to keep Lionel Messi.

But having picked up an injury during Euro 2020 and subsequently undergoing surgery that will keep him out until October, and chance of a move was put to bed.

And due to be out of contract next summer, Dembélé requires a new contract instead, with Barcelona certainly not willing to lose their more than £100million signing from 2017 for free.

A new deal will almost certainly include a pay cut for Dembélé, who has not exactly lived up to his price tag amid a number of injuries.

Though, it’s understood negotiations are set to be straightforward given the winger wants a Camp Nou stay.

Just one meeting stands in the way of the deal being completely agreed, and that meeting is set to go ahead next week.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, Barca chief Mateu Alemany has now locked in a meeting with Dembélé’s agent Moussa Sissoko, and it’s expected everything will be wrapped up in that meeting.