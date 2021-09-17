Manchester City are said to have made a late enquiry for Barcelona star Ansu Fati during the summer window.

Fati has spent much of the last year on the sidelines with a serious knee injury, now approaching a long-awaited return.

But as he looks to return to action, the striker has been attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to Mundo Deportivo, while superagent Jorge Mendes was negotiating Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract in Manchester ahead of his United return, City put a call in to ask if Fati could be available ahead of the deadline.

But the report claims Mendes told City that Barca is currently the best place for the 18-year-old to continue his development.

Fati should get plenty of opportunities at Barca when he does return in the coming weeks, with Ronald Koeman short of strikers as things stand.

Mendes has recognised that, and according to the report, the agent is to be helpful over the striker’s new contract, too.

Barcelona are said to be in talks with Fati to extend his contract beyond 2022, but it’s clear they are not in position to offer a huge pay rise.

The report claims Mendes is well aware of Barca’s situation and is keen to agree a contract with variables which will allow the deal to be done but sufficiently reward Fati should he reach his potential and reach key landmarks.