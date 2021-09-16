Barcelona Champions League

Watch: The Messi brothers dance and sing along to Parisian rapper MHD

Lionel Messi is well settled at Paris Saint-Germain by now. The Argentine, a legend of Barcelona, joined the club somewhat reluctantly on a free transfer this summer, and has made his debut in both Ligue Un and the Champions League. He’s not yet scored or assisted for his new club, although he did rattle the crossbar in last night’s European clash with Club Brugge.

His sons, it seems, are adapting to life in the French capital and immersing themselves in local culture. The three were filmed by their father in what looks like a hotel room, dancing and singing alone to a tune by high-profile Parisian rapper MHD.

Messi is considered by many to be the greatest footballer of all time. Just this past summer he led Argentina to the Copa America, their first major title since 1993, winning player of the tournament in the process. Teamed up with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe at the Parc des Princes, all eyes will be on him this year.

