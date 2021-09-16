Real Madrid legend Guti has backed Vinicius Junior to jump to the next level at Real Madrid following a bright start to the season.

Vinicius has not always convinced since arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu as a youngster three years ago.

But he seems to have improved vastly so far this season, showing a calmness and a composure in front of goal we have rarely seen from him in the past.

That has allowed him to score four goals already this season from just four La Liga appearances, and confidence appears to be high for the 21-year-old after such a bright start.

The confidence others have in him has increased, too, and Los Blancos legend Guti is the latest to sing the winger’s praises, telling Mundo Deportivo: “He has some of the qualities that the best players in Europe have.

“If, apart from those, he works hard on certain things, he could improve to the highest level and he is going to be one of the important players not only at Real Madrid but at European level.”

Interestingly, Vinicius has increased his scoring total by a third in the four La Liga games alone this season.

The Brazilian had previously scored eight goals in 83 La Liga outings, and he is now on 12 following his bright start to the campaign.