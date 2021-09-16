Real Betis and Celtic name starting lineups ahead of eagerly-anticipated Europa League clash

Real Betis welcome their green-and-white brothers Celtic to the Benito Villamarin this evening to get the 2021/22 Europa League campaign up and running. Both clubs, proud of their history and their cultural identity, share links going back years, although all that will go out the window as soon as the first whistle sounds.

Manuel Pellegrini has set his team up in a 4-2-3-1. Claudio Bravo starts in goal behind a back four of Martin Montoya, Edgar Gonzalez, Victor Ruiz and Juan Miranda. Andres Guardado and Sergio Canales make up the double pivot, with Joaquin and Juanmi out wide. Nabil Fekir will play behind Borja Iglesias.

Bayer Leverkusen and Ferencvaros make up the rest of the group. Betis have had a middling start to the season and currently sit ninth in La Liga, with one win, two draws and a defeat from four games. Celtic, having won three and lost two of their opening five games in the Scottish Premiership, sit fifth in the table.