Here are your Spanish football morning headlines for September 16.

Messi’s slow start

Lionel Messi and the PSG ‘dream team’ got off to a slow start in their Champions League campaign.

Ander Herrera scored for the French club as they drew 1-1 away from home against Club Brugge.

Messi is yet to find the net for his new club, but this was only his first start following one substitute appearance.

Real Madrid leave it late

Real Madrid kicked off their Champions League campaign with a win, defeating Inter Milan away from home.

It took until the 89th minute for Los Blancos to get their goal having rode their luck in much of the clash.

A deft touch from substitute Eduardo Camavingo set up Rodrygo for a nice finish and Real Madrid are already up and running.

Atleti slip up as Griezmann cheered

Atletico Madrid dropped points at home in their Champions League opener, drawing 0-0 with FC Porto.

That’s a slow start for Atleti in a tough group which also features Liverpool and AC Milan,

Antoine Griezmann came off the bench in this one and was largely cheered by supporters.