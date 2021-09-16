La Liga president Javier Tebas has slammed PSG for ‘cheating’ when it comes to Financial Fair Play.

Tebas and La Liga have been very strict on the current top-flight clubs heading into this season, hoping to survive the coronavirus pandemic by all-but forcing clubs like Barcelona to cut costs.

But that has not been the case in every league, with Premier League clubs spending big, while PSG have continued to add to their monumental wage bill with the signings of the likes of Lionel Messi, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Achraf Haikimi.

PSG have been able to put together a dream team of sorts, with a front line of Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, and despite spending huge amounts on wages, they were in a position to reject Real Madrid’s advances for the latter this summer, even faced with he prospect of losing him for free next year.

And on the back of that transfer saga, and a busy summer in general, La Liga chief Tebas has criticised PSG, claiming they ‘cheat’ financially.

“Madrid can never be PSG because PSG cheat in the financial controls,” he said via Mundo Deportivo.

“Currently, they have a salary bill close to €600million when they have a league where the audiovisual rights have fallen 40%.

“It’s impossible that PSG’s sponsors are 30% more than the average income of United, Real Madrid and Barcelona…it’s absolutely impossible.

“Real Madrid will not be PSG because they don’t enter the cheating game and it’s not a state club.

“That is one of the problems we have in European football.”