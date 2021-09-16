Jules Kounde has shown his class with a sizable donation to a local cause in Seville.

The centre-back has made headlines aplenty over the last year or so, putting together a fine season of last and going on to be heavily linked with a move away this summer.

A move away did not come for Koundé, Chelsea failing to stump up the amount Sevilla wanted for their star defender.

But in the meantime, Koundé has been showing his class off the pitch.

As reported by Mundo Deportivo, last year, the Frenchman promised to donate €1,000 for every win Sevilla achieved towards the construction of a home for ill children and their families in the Seville area.

And after Sevilla racked up their best points total in their La Liga history last season, winning 24 times, Koundé followed through on his promise, donating a total of €24,000 to the cause.

The donation was to ‘El Gancho Infantil’ foundation, a foundation which has also created play spaces for children out of unused spaces in Seville hospitals.