Former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte has claimed Achraf Hakimi would love to return to Real Madrid some day.

Achraf came through the Real Madrid academy, going on to represent Castilla and then the first team, where he managed just nine La Liga appearances in three years, spending two of those years on loan with Borussia Dortmund.

In 2020, Achraf left Real Madrid for good, joining Inter Milan, where he won Serie A in a one-off season with Conte before joining PSG this summer in a deal worth an initial €60 million.

But while success with PSG’s dream team is the goal for now, Achraf’s former boss Conte has claimed a return to Real Madrid is the full-back’s dream.

“Haikimi’s dream is to return to play at Real Madrid,” Conte told Sky Italia, as cited by Diario AS.

Real Madrid resigning Achraf is some way off given his recent transfer and the fact Los Blancos have other priorities, namely Kylian Mbappe.

But if they should decide to pursue the defender in the future, it seems he would be open to a move.