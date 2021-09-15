Former Atletico Madrid midfielder Tiago has backed Antoine Griezmann to succeed following his return to the Wanda Metropolitano.

Griezmann sealed his return with a deadline day loan move from Barcelona, one that will be made permanent should he play more than half of the games he is available for.

The Frenchman made his debut following his Atleti return over the weekend in a 2-1 away win over Espanyol, but he was very quiet on an otherwise eventful afternoon for Los Rojiblancos.

Though, attention will quickly turn to his home debut this evening, a Champions League clash with Porto with plenty of uncertainty over what kind of reception he will receive having left for Barcelona on pretty bitter terms two years ago.

And as we wait to hear the reception, former Atleti midfielder Tiago has been speaking about Griezmann and why he is not concerned about the Frenchman winning over his old and new club, also tipping Joao Felix to benefit from his arrival.

“Both he and Cholo wanted him to come back, all that was missing was the ‘yes’ from Barcelona,” he told Radio Marca.

“He is going to give us a lot. Griezmann will have to get over the disappointments and what has happened.

“The fans want him to sweat for the shirt and because of this, I’m relaxed.

“Also, it’s good for Joao Felix, he will not be the centre of attention and he can exploit that.”