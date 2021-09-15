Real Madrid open Champions League campaign with win over Inter thanks to late goal

Real Madrid get their 2021/22 Champions League campaign up and running this evening as they beat Inter 1-0 at San Siro. Barcelona, Sevilla and Villarreal all failed to win last night while Atletico Madrid drew at home to Porto this evening, so Carlo Ancelotti was hoping to prove that La Liga clubs still have what it takes to mix it with the elite in European football; he did.

Madrid beat Celta Vigo 5-2 at the weekend, and currently sit top of La Liga although they’re level on points with both Valencia and Atletico. Inter drew 2-2 with Sampdoria at the weekend, and despite having won the Scudetto last season are much-changed. They sit fourth in Serie A, two points behind leaders Roma.

Ancelotti started Thibaut Courtois in goal, behind a back four of Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, Nacho and David Alaba. Fede Valverde joined Casemiro and Luka Modric in a midfield triumvirate, supporting a front three of Lucas Vazquez, Vinicius Junior and the red-hot Karim Benzema, captain for the evening.

It was two substitutes, however, that did the business in the end and got Madrid over the line right at the death; new signing Eduardo Camavinga assisted Rodrygo, the club’s other Brazilian, in the 89th minute to secure a massive opening day win.