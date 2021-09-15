Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo has broken his silence on the Kylian Mbappe transfer saga.

Real Madrid made a late move for Mbappe during the summer transfer window, seeing a late bid rejected by PSG despite the French club facing the prospect of the striker losing for free next summer.

The striker is yet to sign a contract extension and his current deal will expire in the summer of 2022, offering Los Blancos a chance to sign him for nothing.

Despite that, Real Madrid tried to sign Mbappe a year early, offering far more than €100million in a bid to convince PSG.

But the Ligue 1 club stood firm, not fazed by the prospect of losing Mbappe for nothing, swiftly rejecting Real Madrid’s offer.

And according to PSG chief Leonardo, Real Madrid’s reported final offer of €180million didn’t actually exist.

“We were not content with the behaviour of Real Madrid,” he said, as noted by Marca.

“To start negotiations for one of the best players in the world in the last week of the transfer window generated a situation that we didn’t like.

“We made out position clear on the offer. It was not sufficient, it was less than we paid.

“The last offer that they spoke of never arrived.

“You cannot organise a transfer window during two, three or four months and change your plans like this.”

Mbappe is yet to sign a new deal, and as things stand, he is free to sign a pre-contract agreement with any club outside France as early as January ahead of next summer.