Paris Saint-Germain chief Leonardo is still confident of agreeing a new deal for superstar striker Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe is set to leave next summer as things stand with his contract due to expire after this reason.

It was for that reason why Real Madrid made a late bid for the striker in the summer transfer window.

Though, Los Blancos were knocked back in their efforts, PSG deciding to risk receiving no fee at all for Mbappe next summer.

But while things don’t look great currently, Mbappe still yet to agree a deal, PSG chief Leonardo appears to be confident an agreement over an extension can be reached at some point.

“I don’t see that Mbappe leaves at the end of the season,” he said, as cited by Marca. “No one is thinking of a Paris Saint-Germain future without Kylian.”

As things stand Mbappe will be free to agree a pre-contract agreement with any team outside France from January ahead of next summer.

Real Madrid would be favourites to sign Mbappe should that come to pass, but PSG will be desperate to avoid that scenario, not least because it would mean losing a player worth around €200million for absolutely nothing.