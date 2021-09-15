Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe start for Paris Saint-Germain against Club Brugge

Paris Saint-Germain travel to Belgium this evening to face Club Brugge in their 2021/22 Champions League opener. The French side, having recruited heavily over the summer, have been labelled by many as the clear favourite for this season’s edition of European football’s biggest prize, and will be keen to start well.

Brugge are top of the Belgian Pro League, having taken 14 points from their first seven games. They’re a point clear of second place and beat Oostende 3-0 at the weekend. PSG are top of Ligue Un, having taken all 15 points from their first five games. They beat Clermont Foot 4-0 this past weekend.

Mauricio Pochettino has opted for a 4-3-3 shape, with Keylor Navas starting in goal behind a back four of Achraf Hakimi, Presnel Kimpembe, Marquinhos and Abdou Diallo. The midfield three is composed of Leandro Paredes, Georginio Wijnaldum and Ander Herrera, while the front three is made up of longtime Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe alongside former Barcelona duo Neymar and Lionel Messi.