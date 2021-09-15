Here are your Spanish football morening headlines for September 15.

Final Mbappe offer never arrived

PSG chief Leonardo says the reported final offer from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe never actually arrived.

“We were not content with the behaviour of Real Madrid,” he said, as noted by Marca.

“To start negotiations for one of the best players in the world in the last week of the transfer window generated a situation that we didn’t like.

“We made out position clear on the offer. It was not sufficient, it was less than we paid.

“The last offer that they spoke of never arrived.

“You cannot organise a transfer window during two, three or four months and change your plans like this.”

Champions League results

It was two draws and a defeat for the first three La Liga teams to play in the Champions League this season.

Barcelona were hammered 3-0 at home by Bayern on Tuesday night at Camp Nou, but there were better performances from Sevilla and Villarreal.

In a game with four penalties, Sevilla took a point at home to RB Salzburg, while Villarreal drew their first Champions League group stage clash for 10 years, drawing 2-2 with an impressive Atalanta.

Alba injury concern

Barcelona will not only have been concerned with their poor performance in their heavy defeat to Bayern, but they also have an injury worry.

Veteran full-back Jordi Alba had to be withdraw through injury, and he also struggled throughout the week leading up to the game.

He will be assessed today and Ronald Koeman will be praying it’s not serious.