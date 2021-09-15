Joan Laporta is said to have held an emergency meeting of sorts early this morning on the back of Barcelona’s heavy defeat to Bayern Munich.

The Blaugrana lost 3-0 at home in their Champions League opener, Thomas Muller opening the scoring before Robert Lewandowski scored a brace.

Unsurprisingly, the defeat has not gone down well with Barcelona fans, or indeed the men currently in charge of the club.

In fact, according to Sport, Laporta held a meeting with board members Mateu Alemany and Rafa Yuste straight after the game.

It’s reported the meeting went on until the early hours of the morning, with none of the three men leaving Camp Nou until 2am.

Just what the meeting was about remains to be seen, and it is not expected that any rash decision will be made on Ronald Koeman on the back of this defeat.

But news of the meeting will be further cause for the Dutchman to sit uncomfortably, even if he has been dealt a poor hand.

Putting up a good fight against Bayern was always going to be a tough task after losing Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann this summer, and it must be said that there was a degree of fortune for two of the three goals.