David Alaba has explained why he didn’t want to take Sergio Ramos’ number four at Real Madrid.

The centre-back arrived this summer on a free transfer from Bayern Munich, dubbed as Ramos‘ replacement after the veteran joined PSG following the expiry of his Real Madrid deal.

And eyebrows were raised when he was given the number four, the number worn by Ramos over many years as he won all there is to win at the Santiago Bernabeu.

But Alaba has now admitted that he didn’t want to take the number four, and that he agreed to it because the club asked him to after he was told he couldn’t keep the number he wore for many of the 12 years he spent at Bayern.

“The number 27 was the one I worse at Bayern, it’s not allowed in La Liga and the club wanted me to wear number four,” he told Marca.

“Sergio Ramos is an absolute legend. His performances on and off the pitch make him a role model.

“But I am Alaba and I don’t want to be compared to anyone. I want to write my own story here.”

Alaba is already making an impact, though he missed Real Madrid’s last outing through injury having picked up a muscular strain during international duty with Austria.

Though, he has returned to fitness and he is included in the squad to face Inter Milan in the Champions League this evening.