Real Madrid star David Alaba has explained why he kissed the badge during his unveiling at the club.

The defender joined Los Blancos on a free transfer this summer after allowing his Bayern Munich contract to expire.

Alaba spent 12 years at Bayern, winning all there is to win, but he joined Real Madrid looking for a new challenge this summer.

And it didn’t take him long to cause a storm, kissing the Real Madrid badge during his official presentation.

Bayern figureheads and German media questioned that action from Alaba, some believing it showed disrespect to his former club given how quickly he has moved on.

But the versatile defender is having none of it, reiterating that he has nothing by respect and love for Bayern.

“It was an emotional day for me,” he told Marca. “I was happy to have come here and I wanted to show how I happy I was to be able to face this new challenge.

“I didn’t want to provoke no body kissing the badge, and much less Bayer, where I spent so many marvellous and incredible years.

“I always respected and loved the club. No action changes this.”

Alaba has already played in three La Liga outings for Real Madrid, featuring across full-back and centre-back, though he missed the weekend’s win over Celta Vigo after picking up a small injury during international duty for Austria.