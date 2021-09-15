Cristiano Ronaldo showed his class during Manchester United’s defeat to Young Boys, and not just on the pitch.

The Portuguese superstar scored in his first Champions League appearance since returning to United, making it three games in two goals for his new and old club.

The goal, however, wasn’t enough to save United‘s blushes as they slipped up against Young Boys, losing 2-1.

But the moment of class from Ronaldo came before all that action unfolded.

During the pre-match warm-up, the former Real Madrid star blasted a ball over the bar and unintentionally hit a female steward on the back of the head with his shot.

Unsurprisingly, given the power of Ronaldo’s shots, the steward quickly hit the floor and was tended to by fellow stewards.

Cristiano Ronaldo hit steward with his shot in training before the clash. He then jumped the barrier to check if he’s alright while he received medical help 🤗 🎥 @DAZN_DEpic.twitter.com/stOrQ5ADP8 Ronaldo gifted his shirt to the steward he hit with the ball during a warm-up before Tuesday’s Champions League game 📸 pic.twitter.com/TmEhaurk6Q — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 15, 2021 — VBET News (@VBETnews) September 14, 2021

Ronaldo marched over to check if she was okay, and after being reassured that no significant harm was done, he later gave her one of his match shirts to take home.

A brilliant display of humanity from the Manchester United star.