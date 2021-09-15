Both Pedri and Jordi Alba injured for Barcelona following Bayern Munich humbling

As if Ronald Koeman and Barcelona didn’t have enough problems, two more of their players have been left injured following their humbling 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bayern Munich in the Champions League last night according to Mundo Deportivo. Pedri has picked up a muscle injury in his left leg while Jordi Alba has injured his right thigh. Both started last night.

It’s as-of-yet unknown how long Pedri will be out, and he was able to complete the 90 minutes against Bayern. It’s thought, however, that he could miss between ten and 15 days. Alba, on the other hand, had to be substituted before the final whistle, and is expected to be out for the next month.

To replace both, under-pressure Koeman will have to turn to La Masia. Barcelona B pair Gavi and Alejandro Balde are expected to be called upon to come into the starting lineup, with the former already having been eased into first-team setup during pre-season. Balde made his debut when he came on for Alba against Bayern last night, and is considerably greener.