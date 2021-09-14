Watch: Thomas Mueller puts Bayern Munich ahead in Champions League clash with Barcelona

Barcelona faced Bayern Munich at Camp Nou tonight, a re-run of the 8-2 defeat they suffered in Lisbon in the quarter-final of the 2019/20 Champions League. They’ve fallen on hard times as they embark on life post-Lionel Messi, but have shown green shoots this term. Also in their group are Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv.

Luuk de Jong has just been signed from Sevilla on loan, the deal done on an active transfer deadline day that saw Antoine Griezmann leave Camp Nou for Atletico Madrid. Given Sergio Aguero, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele are all out injured, he and his compatriot Memphis Depay will be key in attack for now.

Ronald Koeman started Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, behind a back three of Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo, flanked by wing-backs Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba. Sergio Busquets sat in midfield with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong either side of him, while Memphis and De Jong led the line.

MULLER WHAT A GOAL WHAT A SHOT pic.twitter.com/LeWteuGBm1 — Dr. Ilkay 🇨🇦 (@DoctorT_RM_) September 14, 2021

Barcelona fans, not exactly on the same page as UEFA, loudly whistled the Champions League anthem pre-game, and their team struggled to assert themselves on the game in the early stages. Thomas Mueller put Bayern ahead in the 33rd minute.