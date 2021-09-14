Watch: Sergio Canales golazo against Granada shows what the talented Cantabrian has to give

Sergio Canales has it in his locker. The Cantabrian turned on the style last night in La Liga at Los Carmenes, running from deep before finishing elegantly to give Real Betis their first win of the season, away at Granada. Rodri had given the Andalusians the lead in injury time at the end of the first half, before Luis Suarez equalised in the 66th minute. Canales struck in the 89th.

It was a thrilling moment from a player with so much to give. His is an interesting story. The now-30-year-old broke onto the scene as a mop-haired teenager with Racing Club, stunning Spanish football and earning a premature move to Real Madrid. He failed to find favour under Jose Mourinho, however, and was soon sent out on loan to Valencia, whom he eventually joined on a permanent deal in 2012, two years after joining Madrid.

🟢 @RealBetis_en get their first win of the season ✅ A late @SergioCanales golazo helped them to a 2-1 win over Granada last night! All the goals right here 👇 pic.twitter.com/aFWxvNbpLD — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 14, 2021

Injuries hampered his progress at Mestalla, however, with three separate ACL tears disrupting his development. He joined Real Sociedad in 2014 and spent four seasons in San Sebastian, but concerns over his durability led the Basque club to allow him to leave for Betis in 2018. Down in Seville, he’s thrived. He’s earned his first senior appearance for La Roja and has become an integral part of a talented side. Sometimes, things just work out.