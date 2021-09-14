Watch: Barcelona fans loudly whistle the Champions League anthem before kick-off against Bayern Munich

Barcelona face Bayern Munich at Camp Nou tonight, in a re-run of the 8-2 defeat they suffered in Lisbon in the quarter-final of the 2019/20 Champions League. They’ve fallen on hard times as they embark on life post-Lionel Messi, but have shown green shoots this term. Also in their group are Benfica and Dynamo Kyiv.

Luuk de Jong has just been signed from Sevilla on loan, the deal done on an active transfer deadline day that saw Antoine Griezmann leave Camp Nou for Atletico Madrid. Given Sergio Aguero, Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele are all out injured, he and his compatriot Memphis Depay will be key in attack.

Ronald Koeman opted to start Marc-Andre ter Stegen in goal, behind a back three of Eric Garcia, Gerard Pique and Ronald Araujo, flanked by wing-backs Sergi Roberto and Jordi Alba. Sergio Busquets will sit in midfield with Pedri and Frenkie de Jong either side of him, while Memphis and De Jong lead the line. Barcelona fans, not exactly on the same page as UEFA, loudly whistled the Champions League anthem pre-game.