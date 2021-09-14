Villarreal forced to settle for a point in Champions League opener against Atalanta

Villarreal welcomed Italian high-fliers Atalanta to La Ceramica this evening to get their 2021/22 Champions League campaign up and running, and had to settle for a point after a thrilling 2-2 draw. Atalanta took the lead only to lose it to Villarreal and then rescue what will be a valuable away point in a competitive group.

FT – Villarreal 2-2 Atalanta. A very entertaining game. A good point for both teams, especially given the result in the other game, a better one for Atalanta, though, who found the equaliser out of nowhere. — Jamie Kemble (@JamieKemble) September 14, 2021

The Yellow Submarine qualified for this season’s Champions League thanks to their victory in last season’s Europa League. Manchester United, the club they beat to win it, are in their group, as are Swiss outfit Young Boys. Atalanta and United are tricky customers, so three points this evening would have gone a long way to setting Villarreal up for a good run.

Things didn’t get off to a good start. Atalanta got their noses in front six minutes in through Remo Freuler. He finished decisively after slack defending from Villarreal. Emery’s men struck back six minutes before half-time; Manuel Trigueros was on hand to score.

#UCL | 2-2 ⏱ 90'+3'| FINAL El #Villarreal empata en su estreno en la @LigadeCampeones 21-22 ante un buen @Atalanta_BC en el Estadio de la Cerámica 🏟.@GerardMoreno9 la tuvo de cabeza en el tiempo añadido para la victoria. pic.twitter.com/c8VHWzDEx8 — Villarreal CF (@VillarrealCF) September 14, 2021

Midway through the second half, in the 73rd minute to be precise, Villarreal took a late lead when key man Gerard Moreno assisted Arnaut Danjuma. Robin Gosens then equalised for Atalanta exactly ten minutes later, with Villarreal midfielder Francis Coquelin getting himself sent off immediately afterwards.